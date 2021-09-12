Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be offering a Kid’s Day program on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10:00am-12:00pm. The program is designed for children ages 8-14.
The kids will be taken on a one-hour Ranger guided hike of the 1-mile British Encampment Trail where they will learn about the history of the Battle of Musgrove Mill, the history of the South Carolina Backcountry, nature, and trail safety. After the hike the kids will join the Patriot militia and learn how to make paper cartridges, drill with wooden muskets, and how to load a musket.
The price for this program is just $10.00 per child due upon arrival. Space will be limited, so reservations are required. An adult chaperone is required to remain on site during the program. You must register by 5:00pm on September 16 by either emailing the park at mgmillsp@scprt.com or calling at 864-938-0100.
Please meet at the Visitor’s Center at 10:00am. Please bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
