After seven years, the Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is in danger of closing its doors in January if they cannot secure funding and community support.
LCHS has been in operation since July 2015 as a no-kill adoption center that accepts owner-surrender dogs and cats. According to the LCHS, they have cared for as many as 59 pets at one time between their facility and foster homes. Since COVID, they have not been able to keep up with the demand of county residents wanting to surrender puppies, kittens and adult pets.
LCHS is the only place in Laurens County that takes cats.
When litters or pets are abandoned at the LCHS, they are taken in without regard for funding or staff available to care for the animals.
The cost to run their facility is approximately $15,000-$18,000 per month. Adoption fees cannot cover their expenses and donations are down, said the LCHS.
The rising cost of caring for pets includes: veterinary surgeries for spay/neuter have doubled since COVID, LCHS travels to Newberry and Spartanburg for surgeries and it takes more employees to care for pets that are abandoned.
If LCHS closes: nine people will be out of a job, there will be no food bank for the community, there will be no place for cats, there will be no place for puppies and dogs because Laurens County Animal Control is always full and LCHS will not be able to continue their plans for a spay/neuter clinic.
To remain open, LCHS will need support from the community, including funding, volunteers and someone who can assist the organization with fundraising.
“If you've ever adopted from us, you know how much we all love our jobs and how proud we are of our facility,” said LCHS in a Facebook post. “If you've ever surrendered litters to us, you know we care about you and the mama dog or cat and we pay for their spay to stop unwanted litters.
Since 2017, LCHS has taken in 1,607 unwanted animals and adopted out 1,668.
Donations can be mailed to: PO Box 1600, Clinton, SC 29325. LCHS is a 501(c)3 organization and your gift is tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.