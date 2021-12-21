The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission is finishing a challenging 2021 with $12 million in revenue and a water treatment plant very nearly ready to start pumping and treating Lake Greenwood water.
One the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history, the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, intake and distribution systems costs north of $50 million. It is in the testing phase now.
Last week, the board also conducted a public hearing on and gave unanimous approval to a schedule of Capacity Fees. Developers pay these when they submit plans for subdivisions and large buildings that will require water and/or sewer service. These will be a prime funding source for a 20-year, $90 million Capital Plan for the water-sewer services agency, which operates countywide except in the Cities of Laurens and Clinton.
A Capacity Fees report will be included on the LCWSC website.
Gary Bailey, auditor, presented the LCWSC board with the 2021 Audit, delayed because of covid issues from its normal November release. It finds an “unmodified” or clean opinion, what Bailey said the agency wants from its independent auditors.
There were no real changes to the financial reports in the past year, Bailey said. “There is good growth in the county, and your operations are in good, steady incline,” he said.
Of the $12.3 million in revenues, there was a 3.1% increase in tap fees revenue, driven by new houses and subdivisions in Laurens County. The agency had $10 million in expenses, with 75% of what it spends going to salaries and equipment depreciation. The board voted unanimously to accept the audit as presented.
There was no absolute definite word on when the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant would come on-line. Its lab needs official certification and a construction punch-list is nearing completion. LCWSC has its contractor, Harper Construction, on the project through February, 2022.
Groundbreaking was conducted Nov. 14, 2019.
The plant is producing 1,300 gallons per minute in a process known as “filtering to waste” in the testing process. It runs 8 hours a day.
Two parts of the water distribution system - the new Milam Road tank and the Waterloo pump stations - are in the final working stages. When all this is complete, LCWSC will have the ability to pump Lake Greenwood treated water northwest to its Raider Road Tank at Laurens and northeast to Joanna.
