Members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands are making a splash this week as they are participating in the Lakelands Region YMCA’s SPLASH Program, July 5-8.
This is the first joint programming between these two community organizations and will provide participants with invaluable water safety and swimming skills. An estimated 50 Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands members will participate in the four-day-long program learning water safety rules and basic strokes to gain comfort and confidence in and around water.
The SPLASH Program consists of one in-class instruction session about water safety and three sessions in the pool. The program will take place at the Greenwood YMCA and will be taught by their certified instructors.
“We are excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands to offer our SPLASH program to their members,” Johnathan Bass, vice president for advancement, Lakelands Region YMCA, said. “Water safety is an essential and lifesaving skill that every child should have and being able to share our resources with these children is a fantastic opportunity. This partnership is a great example of how communities can work together to support our county’s children.”
“Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lakelands is thrilled to have such wonderful partnerships this summer,” Sabrina Miller, executive director, Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, said. “They have provided summer employment for our teens and are helping us to provide our younger youth with the opportunity to learn, hone and develop water safety techniques both of which are important opportunities for youth in our community to have.”
For more information on the SPLASH program and the Lakelands Region YMCA, please visit www.lakelandsymca.org.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands, please visit www.lakelands.begreat.club.
