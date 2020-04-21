According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. Because of school closures related to COVID- 19, these youth are even more at risk of food insecurity.
The Lakelands Region YMCA is working to fill that gap in both the Laurens YMCA and Greenwood YMCA service areas. In partnership with the Laurens School District 55 and Greenwood School District 50, the YMCA will keep children healthy and well-nourished by providing free meals for children 18 and younger, while adhering to the social distance guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In partnership with Greenwood School District 50, Y staff have distributed 8,714 meals to children located in four separate low-income neighborhoods. In partnership with Laurens School District 55, Y staff distribute 110 meals daily to children enrolled in our programs at the YMCA and First Baptist Church as well as make them available to the public for curbside pick-up.
"During times of uncertainty, families can count on the Y to provide essential services for the community," says Brian Harlan, CEO, Lakelands Region YMCA of South Carolina. "The YMCA is committed to ensuring youth in our communities have ongoing, uninterrupted access to nutrition, especially while schools are closed."
The Y's Food Program is part of a year-round effort to address child hunger. Last year, the Lakelands Region YMCA served over 84,000 meals and snacks to children and teens in the Laurens and Greenwood communities.
