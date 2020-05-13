Mary Lauren Powers secured the endorsement of Lynn Lancaster, the outgoing Clerk of Court, for her candidacy for Laurens County Clerk of Court.
“While I know both candidates, I have worked closely with Mary Lauren Powers and know her capabilities first-hand,” said Lancaster. “I am confident that she has the knowledge and ability to take over as Clerk of Court.”
Lancaster was first elected Clerk of Court in 2006 and chose not to seek another term this year.
“I’m excited to have the support of Lynn,” said Powers. “She has been a great leader and mentor and has prepared me to take over when she leaves at the end of the year. I’ll miss working with her greatly and appreciate her long record of public service. As the only candidate who has ever worked in the Clerk’s Office, I have the knowledge and experience to pick up where she left off, continuing the strong level of public service while seeking new ways to better serve the public and save tax dollars.”
Powers will face off against Michelle Simmons in the Republican primary on June 9. The winner will be unopposed for election in the November General Election, making the GOP primary the only contested election for this office.
Voters who wish to cast votes by mail to avoid election day lines can call 864-984-4431 to request an absentee ballot.
