To fill the growing need of skilled paralegals, Lander University is introducing its new Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies.
Scheduled to begin in Fall 2020, the program will be offered through traditional and online outlets through Lander’s main campus in Greenwood, and through a blended or hybrid environment at the University Center in Greenville. Robert Klostermeyer, who possesses extensive experience in both the academic and legal professions, will serve as the inaugural director of the program.
“This program sets the stage for graduates to be a successful paralegal across a range of professional settings,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral & Social Sciences. “It’s pitched for professional success as a paralegal, by developing research, writing and critical thinking skills.”
The program curriculum includes core classes in areas of the law as well as instruction in technical writing, ethics, and speech. Ideally, students would have completed an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from a S.C. technical college before enrolling, so Lander has been working with colleagues at these institutions to set up pathways for students.
The increasing need for qualified paralegals coincides with data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that predicts a continued 12 percent increase in the projected employment growth in the field.
The program has been approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, and is pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
For more information about Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies degree program, please visit www.lander.edu/paralegal. Applications are available online at www.lander.edu or by reaching the Lander’s Office of Admissions at (864) 388-8307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.