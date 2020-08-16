In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander University alumna Lisa Britt says Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., where she serves as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, has been at the heart of the global response to the virus.
“We are working with government agencies and researchers to ensure priority access to instruments, consumables, safety supplies and other products to address the outbreak,” Britt said, “particularly in analysis of the virus, diagnosis and personal protection.”
While Thermo Fisher works to enable its customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, especially amid COVID-19, the 1990 Lander graduate is personally responsible for leading the global Human Capital strategy and operations for the company’s team of more than 75,000 global colleagues. “The global human resources function for which I lead is comprised today of more than 1,000 human resources and legal professionals,” said Britt.
And as industries across the globe have had to modify the way they conduct business in the face of the pandemic, Britt has been doing much of the same at Thermo Fisher. “In addition to my typical responsibilities, I now also lead the Global Incident Management team charged with maintaining the safety and health of our colleagues, the continuity of our critical sites and ultimately the return to the workplace of our distributed workforce as governments lift restrictions imposed by the pandemic.”
Britt calls her undergraduate degree from Lander University her “ticket to entry” that gave her the opportunity to pursue her career. While a student, Britt was a Lander Dancer, and involved in Lander’s theatre program. She even met her husband, Bobby, during her first semester at Lander. Together, they have two sons, both born in Greenwood. “I enjoyed my experience with theatre at Lander, and the comfort of public speaking and skills acquired there enabled a career I never knew could be possible,” Britt said. “The prioritization of life decisions, money management and independence enabled me to create a foundation for the future.”
As COVID-19 continues to pose new challenges to all aspects of our daily lives, Britt expresses her gratitude for those skills she first acquired at Lander University. “I had no idea what my future would hold when I graduated from Lander,” Britt said. “Lander helped me create a foundation. That foundation was critical to building a successful career, and that career has led me to where I am today.”
