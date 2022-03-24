Officials from Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Lander University recently signed an agreement designed to streamline the transfer process for PTC students who graduate with an associate of applied science in criminal justice to continue their education by pursuing a bachelor of science in criminology at Lander.
“The need for bachelor-degreed professionals in law enforcement continues to increase, and this agreement is a strong step to address this growing demand.” said Menka Brown, PTC dean of business, information technology, and public service. “I am pleased we can help expedite transfer for those criminal justice majors who aspire to expand their educational experience.”
“We are proud to partner with PTC to help students complete their bachelor’s degree in this needed field. In addition to strong core courses, our curriculum allows students the flexibility to take courses in different areas that complement their career interests—whether traditional law enforcement such as policing and corrections or in areas such as homeland security, government service, or social service agencies. Our faculty bring educational credentials and varied work experiences that greatly assist students’ growth,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
The articulation agreement will enhance the transfer of students from PTC to Lander. Under its terms, PTC students who meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission and priority acceptance into Lander’s Criminology Program.
“Excellence in the law enforcement profession has never been as highly valued as it is today,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “Piedmont Technical College is proud to offer its students this opportunity to expedite their ongoing pursuit of excellence at Lander University.”
“We welcome the opportunity to serve PTC students who wish to continue their education,” stated Dr. Scott Jones, Lander University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Our bachelor’s degree in criminology is designed to provide students with the knowledge to advance their careers.”
