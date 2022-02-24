Most teachers consider their work a calling. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Lander University recently made a commitment to ease the budding educator’s journey by streamlining the transfer process for PTC students who graduate with an associate of applied science in early care and education to continue their career preparation by pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education at Lander.
“Our early care and education graduates want to add to the skills they have developed as a result of their early education coursework and experiences at Piedmont Tech,” said Menka Brown, PTC dean of business, information technology, and public service. “This agreement will support those with the ambition to expand their qualifications in order to secure a bright, long-term future as educators.”
“This transfer agreement comes at a critical time for education in South Carolina,” said Dr. Sarah Hunt-Barron, dean of the College of Education at Lander University. “We are thrilled to offer A.A.S. students a clear path to becoming certified classroom teachers and uphold our commitment to preparing educators for our region.”
The articulation agreement will enhance the transfer of students from PTC to Lander. Under its terms, PTC students who meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission and priority acceptance into Lander’s Early Childhood Education Program.
“Early childhood education impacts lives during a most receptive time, while children’s brains are developing,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “Early childhood educators are some of the hardest-working professionals, and it is only fitting to ease their transition into a baccalaureate program that will further equip them to achieve their highest goals.”
“Lander’s program builds the strong foundation that PTC supplies students,” stated Dr. Scott Jones, Lander University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “After completing our Bachelor of Science program, students are prepared for rewarding careers, making a lasting difference in the lives of children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.