Lander University has announced that it will resume face-to-face instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.
“Following consultation with our Board of Trustees, and with guidance from our COVID-19 Task Force, I am pleased to share that we will welcome students back to campus in mid-August to begin the fall semester on schedule and in person,” said Lander President Richard Cosentino. “Over the past few months, leaders from every university division have been working diligently on policies and procedures that will ensure our reopening is done in a manner that protects the health and wellbeing of our entire campus community. Our students want to be back on campus with their classmates, enjoying the academic and student life experience at Lander University. I am confident our faculty and staff will be ready to safely provide these opportunities when students return this fall.”
Details of the safety measures being implemented will be shared with the University community soon. The University’s highest priority remains the safety of students, faculty and staff, and all aspects of Lander’s operations this fall will follow the guidance set forth by the Governor’s Office, as well as incorporate protocols and best-practices from public health agencies.
“We are thrilled to share this great news with our students and families so that they can make plans for being back at Lander this fall,” President Cosentino said. “We look forward to seeing our new and returning students as we launch the new academic year.”
