GREENWOOD, S.C. -- Lander University's College of Arts and Humanities has a new dean: Dr. Mark Rollins, the current dean of the Humanities Division at Young Harris College.
"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Lander University and to help continue the impressive momentum the university has achieved. It's exciting to become a part of a vibrant and growing institution," he said.
A professor of English, Rollins's primary area of interest is 19th century, 20th century and contemporary British literature and culture. He has taught at Young Harris since 2004, the year in which he was awarded a Ph.D. by the University of Georgia.
Rollins praised Lander's senior leadership for their work in developing pre-professional programs, while maintaining a firm grounding in the liberal arts. "I look forward to finding additional ways to develop in-demand courses and programs in the College of Arts and Humanities," he said.
Consulting faculty, staff and students about their vision for the college and its programs will be the first thing he does when he starts work on July 1. "I plan to be a faculty-friendly dean who works collaboratively to manage change and seek improvements," he said.
The College of Arts and Humanities reaches every student at the university through the general education core curriculum, and a sizeable percentage of students major or minor in one of its programs. "I want their experience in our courses to be the best that it can be," he said.
Rollins's wife, Wendy, will continue her work as an associate professor of English at the University of North Georgia, in Dahlonega. The couple have a 13-year-old son, Quentin.
Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, welcomed Rollins to Lander. "Dr. Rollins has a record as an effective leader. In his previous institution, he was repeatedly placed in charge of crucial projects and initiatives, leading effectively by building consensus. As Lander University continues to work to best position itself for the future, his leadership and abilities will prove invaluable," he said.
