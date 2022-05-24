Lander University’s College of Science and Mathematics honored its students’ achievements during its awards ceremony at Dingle Ampitheatre.
“The idea of today’s program is to acknowledge and show our pride for their accomplishments in their respective disciplines,” said Dr. Christopher Duncan, professor of mathematics and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Computing.
Award winners are recognized below by department.
Physical Sciences
Chemistry Discipline Award – Miriam Recarte, of Pamplona, Spain.
Chemistry Education, Secondary Certification Discipline Award – Josie Parnell, of Calhoun Falls.
Chemistry & Engineering Dual Degree Award – Joshua Stokes, of Easley.
Chemistry, Forensic Science Discipine Award – Catherine Fleming, of Greenwood.
Environmental Science Discipline Award – Sam Williams, of Greenville.
Physics, Algebra – Justin Leonhardt, of Mauldin.
Physics, Calculus – Bongwe Ngwenyama, of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Science Scholar Award (Freshman) – Brayden Mack, of Columbia.
Science Scholar Award (Upperclassman) – Bongwe Ngwenyama, of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Biology
Science Scholar Award (Freshman) – Rebekah Logan, of Greenwood.
Science Scholar Award (Upperclassman) – Daniel Sanchez, of Greenwood.
Nell Henry Award – Carley Cannon, of Chapin.
Biology Discipline Award – Jennifer Wilson, of Anderson.
Mathematics and Computing
Computer Information Systems Discipline Award – Dawson Powers, of Cheraw.
Mathematics Discipline Award – Reese Williams, of Red Bank.
Mathematics Discipline Award – Joseph Clark, of Fort Mill.
Mathematics or Computing and Engineering Dual Degree – Isaac Cook, of Liberty.
University of South Carolina Upstate Symposium
Several Lander University students were recognized for their presentations at the University of South Carolina Upstate’s annual Research Symposium, which hosted nearly 100 students. Students from various institutions gathered to share their research with other students, guests and even company representatives. While the students were recognized at the symposium, the Bearcat winners were also recognized during Lander’s College of Science and Mathematics awards ceremony.
Best Oral Presentation for Chemical Sciences – Aislinn Labra-Arteaga, of Spartanburg.
Best Oral Presentation for Biological Sciences – Ayla Edmiston, of Cayce.
Best Oral Presentation for Computer and Data Sciences – Joseph Clark, of Fort Mill.
Best Poster Presentation for Physiology – Olivia Elkins, of Lexington.
Best Poster Presentation for Ecological Sciences – Tyler Schneider, of Greenwood.
Best Poster Presentation for Mental Health Sciences – Dmitris Singleton, of Laurens.
