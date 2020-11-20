Lander Continues Tree Lighting Tradition

Lander University continued its holiday tree lighting tradition on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with the lighting of a large tree in Moran Assembly Plaza.
Students, faculty and staff enjoyed ferris wheel rides, a tree decorating competition, a Do-It-Yourself Ornaments class, photo booth, ugly sweater contest and other activities, as well as holiday music and refreshments.
Pictured, from left, are the Bearcat mascots; Mr. Lander, Dennis Perry, Jr., of Barnwell; Miss Lander, Kara Love, of Columbia; Lander First Lady Jessica Cosentino; and Lander President Richard Cosentino.
