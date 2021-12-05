Commencement exercises for Lander University’s fall graduating class will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the Finis Horne Arena.
There will be two ceremonies. Graduates of the College of Arts and Humanities, College of Business and School of Nursing will receive their degrees during a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Graduates participating in the morning ceremony should arrive in the Physical Education and Exercise Science (PEES) auxiliary gym at 8:45 a.m. Arena doors will open for guests at 9 a.m. and close 15 minutes before the start of the ceremony.
Graduates of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, College of Education, College of Science and Mathematics, and Interdisciplinary Studies majors will be awarded their degrees during a second ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. Graduating students should arrive at the PEES auxiliary gym at 12:45 p.m. Arena doors will open for guests at 1 p.m. and close at 1:45 p.m.
The keynote speaker for both ceremonies will be Dr. Jonathan Bassett, professor and chair of the Department of Psychological Science and Human Services at Lander. A Lander faculty member since 2005, Bassett teaches courses in research methods, statistics, social psychology, death and dying, and attraction and jealousy.
He is the recipient of numerous awards, including Lander’s Distinguished Professor Award and the South Carolina Psychological Association’s Outstanding Teacher of Psychology Award. His publications include 41 peer-reviewed journal articles, two book chapters and more than 90 conference presentations, and he currently has a contract with McFarland Press to publish a forthcoming book.
Tickets are required to enter Horne Arena. Latecomers and those without tickets will be directed to the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium, where the ceremony will be broadcast via closed circuit television. Individuals who wish to wear face coverings while inside campus facilities are encouraged to do so, and anyone experiencing symptoms of any illness is asked to remain home. To accommodate those unable to attend commencement in person, the university will livestream all ceremonies through the Lander website, and links to the stream will be posted the day before the ceremony.
Parking for commencement is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests with limited mobility or physical disabilities may be dropped off at the Willson Street entrance.
The university’s clear bag policy will be enforced, and metal detectors will be in use at each entrance. All items will be subject to search. To allow time for parking, security screening and seating, guests are encouraged to arrive early.
For more information, see www.lander.edu/graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.