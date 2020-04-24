In an effort to provide much-needed assistance for Lander University students facing immediate financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lander Foundation has launched a Student Crisis Fund.
Funds from the initiative will be designated to:
- Assist students with housing needs
- Stock the Lander Student Pantry with food and supplies
- Help students with transportation costs as they leave campus
- Meet demands of food insecurity experienced by students whose access to food has been disrupted
- Assist students with tuition needs for the fall semester.
Contributions to the Student Crisis Fund can be securely made online at https://lander.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/1396.
“Helping the Lander student community is even more critical right now,” says Mike Worley, vice president of advancement and executive director for The Lander Foundation. “There is not a one-size-fits-all way to help the student community. Contributing to the Lander Student Crisis Fund is the best way you can help us tackle this new and unique situation.”
While Lander will complete the 2020 spring semester through online instruction, its residence halls closed on April 5 for the remainder of the semester. Some students with extenuating circumstances will remain on campus, while some others may need assistance with transportation costs to either return home or find other accommodations.
“We realize the strategies we have undertaken to protect the health and safety of our campus community may have created unexpected financial challenges for some of our students,” said Worley. “With the generosity of our supporters, this fund will help us assist these students, and hopefully alleviate some of the anxiety they may be experiencing about COVID-19’s impacts. Our goal is to minimize any disruptions to their academic progress due to unforeseen financial expenses, and help students remain on track toward their degrees.”
For more information about the Student Crisis Fund, please call The Lander Foundation at (864) 388-8350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.