GREENWOOD — Fall semester graduates of Lander University’s teacher education program assembled for a photo prior to the program’s traditional pinning ceremony.
Graduating with master’s degrees were, front row, from left, Kaylee Peppers, of Greer; Jingyi Xue, of Shanghai, China; and Sharon Birchmore, of Warrenville. Graduating with bachelor’s degrees were, second row: Amber Sutton, of Columbia. Third row: Madison Tripp, of Greenwood; Anna Grace Jenkins, of Ninety Six; and Alezie Cook, of Lexington. Fourth row: Jennifer Tapp, of Pelzer; Jessica Lewis, of Honea Path; and Jada Mayes, of Blacksburg. Fifth row: Daisy Horne, of Saluda; Janette Murdoch, of Manning; and Mary Catherine Thompson, of Honea Path. Sixth row: Clayton Fertick, of West Columbia; Abby Reese, of Greenwood; and Jaylon Key-Lott, of Saluda.
Not pictured are master’s degree recipients Caroline Myers, of Liberty, and Imani Gross, of Nashville, Tenn.
