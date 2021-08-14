Lander University recently hosted its Transfer Summit in partnership with the South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS).
“This summit is an opportunity for all our statewide partners to come together and continue the good work everyone has been doing to provide South Carolina students the level of service and educational quality that we want them to experience,” said Lloyd Willis, interim dean of the College of Graduate and Online Studies.
Through partnership with the SCTCS, Lander has signed over a dozen articulation agreements with technical colleges across the state to ensure students can successfully transfer the maximum number of credits into their new programs at the university.
“We’ve revised our general education requirements to smooth the transfer process, and we’ve hired new staff members to serve transfer students,” said Willis.
The summit featured sessions with members of Lander’s faculty, as well as leadership from the SCTCS, the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students, and Greenville Technical College.
