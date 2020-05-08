Lander introduces New Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration Degree

Beginning in Fall 2020, Lander University will offer a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) in Business Administration. Lander will become the first public university in the State of South Carolina to offer this unique degree program.
Courses for the program will be 100 percent online and led by Lander faculty at the University Center in Greenville.
The degree program is designed for students who already have a 2-year associates degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited institution or have accumulated undergraduate credits from an accredited institution to begin a pathway towards a bachelor’s degree.
“The main difference between a B.A.S. degree and a B.S. degree is that the design of the B.A.S. curriculum allows for the transfer of coursework in technical fields while providing core business courses towards advancement of the four-year professional bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Michael Brizek, interim dean of Lander’s College of Business.
Graduates of the program will have a broad knowledge of management principles and skills, as well as an in-depth understanding of business practices.
The new Lander degree also meets a growing need at the national and regional level for graduates with business degrees. A recent survey from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that 82 percent of respondents were more likely to hire graduates with a bachelor’s degree in business.
Also, with the manufacturing sector continuing to experience a boon in South Carolina, graduates with the B.A.S. in Business Administration will be positioned well for career advancement at the supervisory and managerial level.
The program has been approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, and is pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Applications for Lander’s Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) in Business Administration degree are available online at www.lander.edu or by reaching the Lander’s Office of Admissions at (864) 388-8307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.