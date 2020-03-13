GREENWOOD – Lander University president Dr. Richard E. Cosentino announced on Friday that the school will switch to online study beginning on Monday.
Cosentino’s memo to the university community set the following conditions:
Face-to-face instruction at Lander University will be suspended effective [Friday] at 5 p.m., and beginning Monday, March 16, Lander will move to online instruction for undergraduate and graduate students until further notice. We will continue to monitor developments in our state and community as we move forward. Our goal is to return to face-to-face instruction as soon as possible, and we will provide the campus community with advance notice of those plans as they are made.
We are encouraging students to return home, or to remain away from campus, during this period. However, we understand not all students are able or wish to do so, so residence halls will remain open, and Lander will provide those students with essential support services, including dining, health services and safety.
Campus will remain open, with offices operational. We are currently working on a telecommuting program for employees, including student employees, to be implemented sometime next week. Area vice presidents will be in communication with employees next week to provide more information.
We are continuing to discuss and evaluate events scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Decisions about these events will be made with the safety of our campus community in mind, and we will share any event changes with you as those decisions are made.
Over the past several weeks, all of us have followed the rapidly evolving developments regarding a new coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. Few of us could have imagined the changes that it would cause to our personal lives, our nation and countries throughout the world.
Indeed, we are in an unprecedented time. Travel at home and abroad has been disrupted, tourist locations have been closed, celebrated sporting events have been postponed or canceled, and many people are living in quarantine. Lander itself called for students studying abroad to return home, and we have fielded calls from students and their families.
The Lander administration understands your concerns over COVID-19 and its potential impact on our campus. Our Coronavirus Task Force, comprising all facets of campus life, has been working in recent weeks with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to take appropriate action as needed. We have been and will continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Understandably, many of you have questions about the future of classes. First and foremost, Lander University is committed to the health and well-being of our campus and community.
The shift to remote learning may seem challenging at first. Students, your professors will be providing information to you via email or Blackboard soon. They will help you navigate this transition and ensure you can remain successfully on track with your studies.
While COVID-19 has brought us a time of uncertainty, one thing remains constant: Lander University is committed to its educational mission and the well-being of its students. We can and will adapt to meet this commitment.
Since I became Lander’s president in 2015, I have been proud of the unwavering determination and spirit of everyone on this campus to go above and beyond what is required to help our community. Each day, I am amazed by the generosity and dedication of our faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and students and their families to our University.
Over our 148 years in existence, Lander has weathered times of war, a Great Depression and economic turmoil. We have not faltered during any of these times, and we will not falter now. We are a kind and dedicated group of people, and we will meet these challenges with innovation and dedication.
We can and will remain flexible and resilient. I cannot promise you that things will be easy. What I can say is that this University is committed to doing what is right and best for our future.
We will be providing a summary of important campus updates each day at 6 p.m., or throughout the day as needed. I ask that you continue to monitor your email and our website for the latest updates.
Together, we are strong, and we will persevere.
Sincerely,
Richard Cosentino,
President
