Lander University’s William Preston Turner School of Nursing held its annual academic awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 3.
Two members of the graduating class received hoods, signifying their completion of work required for the master of science clinical nurse leader degree. Four RN to BSN program graduates were recognized, and 55 prelicensure graduates received pins for earning their bachelor of science degrees.
“For the past few years, we have watched these students learn and grow, and we are now ready to watch them go forth to begin new chapters in their lives,” Dean of Nursing Dr. Holisa Wharton said.
Senior class representatives Kerah Madilyn Phillips and Kathryn Nicole Wilson also spoke at the event, held in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium.
“You have grown tremendously during your time at Lander, and worked so hard to get where you are today,” Phillips said to the graduates.
Wilson challenged them to “go out into the world, make a difference and do great things.”
Receiving special awards were:
- Meghan Philcox, of Greenwood, Faculty Award of Excellence
- Kerah Phillips, of Honea Path, Clinical Excellence Award
- McKenzie Michelson, of Sumter, Professional Nursing Award
- Mikayla Johnson, of Spartanburg, Professional Development Award
- Caroline Wright, of Charleston, Nursing Athletic Award
- Jacob Sims, of Landrum, Neuman Award
- Kerah Phillips, Meghan Philcox and Jordan Dotson, of Greenwood, Prelicensure Nursing Discipline Award
- Kirstyn Garron, of Greenwood, RN-BSN Discipline Award
- Tierra Thompson, of York, Barbara Freese Award
- Elizabeth Wall, of North Augusta, Nursing Leadership Award
