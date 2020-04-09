Students in Lander University’s School of Nursing team up with the G. Frank Russell Technology Center to assemble “period packs,” small packages containing feminine hygiene products, for young homeless women in local school districts.
Pictured, from left, are Kaitlyn Byrum, of Lexington; Ashley Rice, of Iva; Khyliah Mahdi, of Seneca; Elizabeth Robertson, of Saluda; Ryanna Moore, of Greenwood; Rachel Ann Sorrow, of Belton; Taylor E. Martin, of Saluda; Estelle Cloete, of Greenwood; and Kassidy L. Sanders, of York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.