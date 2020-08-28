Lander Offers New Bachelor of Design

Beginning this semester, Lander University is offering a new bachelor of design (BDes) in graphic and interactive media.
The degree will prepare students for careers in such fields as graphic design, web design, interactive and mobile design, new media and professional photography.
According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs that involve animation, motion graphics, new media, UI/UX design and experiential design are experiencing faster than average growth, and are projected to continue to do so.
“The discipline of graphic and interactive media has seen tremendous change in recent years, and with new technologies emerging constantly, demand for students to learn new skills continues to be at the forefront of curriculum development. In keeping up with these technological demands, the new bachelor of design degree aims to educate and prepare students to contribute and compete for jobs on a regional, national and global scale,” said Jim Slagle, Lander professor of graphic design.
Slagle, along with Associate Professor of Art Fathima Nazim-Starnes, was instrumental in developing the new degree. The program has been approved by the Commission on Higher Education (CHE) and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and reflects standards recommended by the American Institute of Graphic Artists (AIGA) and the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD).
According to Slagle, Lander is not only the first school in South Carolina to offer such a program, but “the first in a several state radius. There are currently no bachelor of design programs in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia or Maryland,” he said.
The program is an example of Lander’s commitment to providing high demand, market-driven programs. Slagle predicts it will be a popular major for students and “put Lander on the map” in the field of graphic design.
“As more schools add this degree, they will look to Lander University as they develop their own programs,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.