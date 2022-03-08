Pictured from left: Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Lander University; Dr. Scott Jones, Lander provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Dr. Richard Cosentino, Lander president; Dr. Hope E. Rivers, PTC president; Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs; and Kristi Byrd, program director for human services at PTC.