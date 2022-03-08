As part of a recent series of groundbreaking compacts, officials from Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and Lander University have signed an agreement designed to streamline the transfer process for PTC students who graduate with an associate of applied science in human services to continue their education by pursuing a bachelor of science in human services at Lander.
“Few professions require such a range of technical as well as high-touch competencies as human services.” said Menka Brown, PTC dean of business, information technology, and public service. “Our students choose human services in the spirit of compassion. They understand they must uphold the highest ethical ideals while handling every case with the utmost sensitivity. They are special individuals with a passion for their fellow human beings, and we are extremely grateful that their transfer to Lander University will be expedited so they may continue growing their passion for service.”
“We are proud to partner with PTC to help students complete their bachelor’s degree in a wide-ranging and needed field. In addition to strong core courses, our curriculum allows students the flexibility to take courses in different areas that complement their career interests. Our faculty bring educational credentials, licenses, and work experiences that greatly assist students’ growth,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
The articulation agreement will enhance the transfer of students from PTC to Lander. Under its terms, PTC students who meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission and priority acceptance into Lander’s Human Services Program.
“My first career was in human services, and it is a profession dear to my heart,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “This agreement is perfect for our students who plan to devote their entire careers to serving people from all backgrounds and circumstances with both exemplary skill and empathy.”
“There is growing demand for workers in human services,” stated Dr. Scott Jones, Lander University’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Students who complete our degree program are prepared for fulfilling careers, helping others in times of need.”
