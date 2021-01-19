Lander Recognizes First Graduates of Kauffmann Leadership Institute

Graduates of Lander University’s first Kauffmann Leadership Institute class include, top row, from left: Brittany Tims, Lander Foundation assistant director; Chris Ayer, women’s soccer coach; Professor of Chemistry Dr. David Gardner; Administrative Assistant Donna Knight; and Eddie Shaw, director of special events. Second row: Professor of Biology Dr. Jason Lee; Administrative Assistant Katie Whatley; Keith McCaslan, ITS instructional technology coordinator; Kenneth Calliham, assistant director of transfer; and Laney Dixon, recruit data specialist. Third row: Associate Professor of English Dr. Lloyd Willis; Michael Ficklin, ITS systems programmer; Michelle Weeks, post office manager; Associate Professor of Art Sandy Singletary; and Administrative Coordinator and Accountant Sherry Smith.