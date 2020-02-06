Lander University recently announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2019/20 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
Laurens County: Sharecka Byrd, of Kinards; Alicia Campbell, of Gray Court; James Hill, of Laurens; Rikki Johnson, of Gray Court; Brittany Norman, of Clinton; Grayson Peoples, of Clinton; Audrey Poltorak, of Fountain Inn; Kelsey Sharpe, of Laurens; Megan Shelton, of Laurens; Mekensie Therrien, of Gray Court; Estefania Vera Gonzalez, of Honea Path; Kendall Wakester, of Waterloo; Julia Walker, of Mountville; Claire Yochem, of Mountville.
Lander also announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the Dean’s List during the first semester of the 2019/20 academic year. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.
Laurens County: Reid Allen, of Cross Hill; Ivonne Barbe, of Laurens; Abby Bell, of Ware Shoals; Mckayla Blackwell, of Cross Hill; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Julia Burdette, of Ware Shoals; Bryant Cheek, of Laurens; Elizabeth Childress, of Clinton; Valorie Colvert, of Cross Hill; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Eva Crowder, of Laurens; Elexis Emery, of Waterloo; Angelina Gargano, of Waterloo; Hannah Hipp, of Clinton; Marcus Littleton, of Clinton; Madeleine Loveland, of Gray Court; Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo; Anna Mitchum, of Laurens; Marissa Peterson, of Clinton; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Amberlea Smith, of Waterloo; Lucas Sparkman, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Grant Tucker, of Gray Court; and Andrew Weaver, of Cross Hill.
