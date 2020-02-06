Local students named to President's List, Dean’s List at Lander University

 

Lander University recently announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2019/20 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.

Laurens County: Sharecka Byrd, of Kinards; Alicia Campbell, of Gray Court; James Hill, of Laurens; Rikki Johnson, of Gray Court; Brittany Norman, of Clinton; Grayson Peoples, of Clinton; Audrey Poltorak, of Fountain Inn; Kelsey Sharpe, of Laurens; Megan Shelton, of Laurens; Mekensie Therrien, of Gray Court; Estefania Vera Gonzalez, of Honea Path; Kendall Wakester, of Waterloo; Julia Walker, of Mountville; Claire Yochem, of Mountville.

Lander also announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the Dean’s List during the first semester of the 2019/20 academic year. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.

Laurens County: Reid Allen, of Cross Hill; Ivonne Barbe, of Laurens; Abby Bell, of Ware Shoals; Mckayla Blackwell, of Cross Hill; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Julia Burdette, of Ware Shoals; Bryant Cheek, of Laurens; Elizabeth Childress, of Clinton; Valorie Colvert, of Cross Hill; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Eva Crowder, of Laurens; Elexis Emery, of Waterloo; Angelina Gargano, of Waterloo; Hannah Hipp, of Clinton; Marcus Littleton, of Clinton; Madeleine Loveland, of Gray Court; Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo; Anna Mitchum, of Laurens; Marissa Peterson, of Clinton; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Amberlea Smith, of Waterloo; Lucas Sparkman, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Grant Tucker, of Gray Court; and Andrew Weaver, of Cross Hill.