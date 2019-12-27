GREENWOOD — Lander University’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science has been ranked the 24th best program of its kind in the nation by the website Best Value Schools.
In addition to the cost of attendance, Best Value Schools considers a degree’s investment return; the academic success and graduation rate of students in the program; and how the program is evaluated by students and alumni.
Dr. Scott Jones, Lander provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, cited the exercise science program’s “excellent faculty” as one reason for the lofty ranking. He also noted Lander’s focus on offering affordable, market-driven programs.
Jones called the ranking “important news, because it recognizes the quality of our programs, and the tremendous value that they provide.”
