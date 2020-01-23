GREENWOOD – During the last week of classes in January, a group of Lander University graphic design students blanketed the campus with specially designed dry-erase boards encouraging people to open up about a few of their favorite things.
Named the “What Do You Love?” project, the initiative was sparked by students working in the university’s Design Den.
“In a society where screens isolate us and our happiness is determined by the number of likes we get, the ‘What Do You Love’ project was designed to remind us that the one thing we all share is love. We won’t ask what you like, but what you love,” said George Dowell, a senior graphic design major from Clinton and creative director of the Design Den.
After writing their response, users are encouraged to take a selfie with the sign and post it to Instagram, Facebook or their social media platform of choice with the #wdylove hashtag.
As he wrote on the sign in the Carnell Learning Center, Lander President Richard Cosentino noted that the project was especially meaningful for him.
“I remember reading an article 20 years ago about people who lived to be over 100,” he explained. “They were asked what life advice they’d give to younger people. Several respondents encouraged others to ‘follow their passion,’ but that can be hard because so many people don’t know what their passion is. This project helps people think about and express their passion.”
Established last year, Lander’s Design Den will eventually be a full-service design agency. The goal is for it to be student-run with faculty advisement.
