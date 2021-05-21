Ninety-seven awards were conferred upon outstanding students during Lander University’s 2020-2021 academic awards ceremony.
“Our student award-winners, as well as those in our Honors College, represent the best of what we seek to accomplish with our students: to prepare them for meaningful lives of inquiry, service and exploration, both in their communities and in their professional capacities,” said Lander President Richard Cosentino.
Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, called the honorees “some of Lander’s brightest stars — students with ambition, drive and ability, who strive for excellence in the classroom and beyond.”
The awards were presented virtually on May 3. To see the ceremony and awardees, visit https://youtu.be/2RnJ5L7UJ1M.
Award winners are listed below by college.
College of Arts and Humanities
Art Discipline Award: Jordon Mack, of Orangeburg.
Art History Award: Seth Young, of Greenwood.
Ceramics Award: Ashley Garcia, of Fountain Inn.
Foundations in Art Awards: Colby Burdette, of Ware Shoals; and Anastasia Muzzarelli, of Mauldin.
Graphic Design Award: Savannah Bates, of Irmo.
Leadership in Art Award: Rebekah Smith, of Bennettsville.
Painting Award: Abigail Lynn Nance, of Summerville.
Photography Award: Marta Aguilar, of Bradley.
Sculpture Award: Katherine Rumminger, of Liberty.
Art Education Award: Yessica Ramirez, of Lexington.
Dessie Dean Pitts Award for Nonfiction: Angelina Vita, of Somers, Conn.
Creative Writing Award for Fiction: Amber Ballenger, of Abbeville.
English Discipline Awards: Helena Burton, of Leesville; and Anna Hyatt, of Greenwood.
Alliance Francaise Award: Katelyn Ramey, of Anderson.
French Discipline Award: Julia Anhalt, of Littleton, Co.
Spanish Discipline Award: Luz Elena Cervantes, of Columbia.
Margaret M. Bryant Award: Bree Kelly, of Carrolton, Ga.
Media and Communication Discipline Awards: Megan Higginbotham, of Rock Hill; and Lauryn Young-Fenwick, of Salem.
Speech and Performance Award: Joel Seymour, of Bishopville.
Turner Music Award: Krislynne Stowe, of Mount Croghan.
Music Discipline Award: James Herrin, of Johnston.
College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Criminology Award and Display of Outstanding Sociological Imagination Award: Emily Abigail Hernandez, of Greenville.
Political Science Award: Thomas Jake Powell, of Greer.
Sociology Award: Sarah Crews, of North Augusta.
Alan Jones Award: Mia Crankfield, of Greensea.
International Studies Award: James Hawthorne, of Pelzer.
Non-Profit Management Award: Brooke Tipton, of North Augusta.
Public Administration Award: Daniel Odom, of Taylorsville, NC.
History Award: Gemma Perez, of Mauldin.
Margaret M. Bryant Award: Macy Gault, of Gaffney.
Barbara A. Jackson Award: Maddie Hudlow, of Alto, Ga.
Philosophy Discipline Award and Psychology Discipline Award: Abigail Mudd, of Abbeville.
Psi Chi Undergraduate Research Awards: Morgan Ferqueron, of Hodges; Chelsea Davis, of Lexington; and Sara Gray, of Newberry.
Outstanding Departmental Services Award: Cassidy Pridemore, of Buffalo.
Outstanding Initiative in Experiential Learning in Psychology Award: Marcus Corley Green, of North Augusta.
Colonel James A. Lander Award: CPT Brian Murphy, of Bluffton.
Lieutenant Colonel Walter Roark Award: CPT Thaddeus Williams, of Boynton Beach, Fla.
College of Business
Accounting Discipline Award: James Edward Betts III, of Raleigh, N.C.
Financial Services Discipline Award: Braydon Evans, of Oakville, Ontario.
Health Care Management Discipline Award: Sommer Burton, of Iva.
Management Marketing Discipline Award: Whitney Poore, of Honea Path.
College of Education
Early Childhood Education Discipline Award: Samantha Fair, of Greenwood.
Elementary Education Discipline Award: McKenzy Long, of Charlotte, N.C.
Graduate Education Award: Kathryn McLaughlin-Rojas, of Simpsonville.
Montessori Graduate Education Award: Rebecca Irvine, of Central.
Secondary Education Award: Sarah Barr, of Spartanburg.
Special Education Discipline Award: Emilee Fertick, of West Columbia.
Exercise Science Discipline Award: Lindsay Parker, of Lexington.
Physical Education Discipline Award: Robert Gilbertson, of Waunakee, Wi.; and Jimmy Michael O’Dell, of Cayce.
Excellence in Exercise Science Award: Hannah McKinney, of Rock Hill.
College of Science and Mathematics
Biology Discipline Award: Jessica Elkins, of Beaufort.
Science Scholar Award for a Freshman: Hannah Nathe, of Clover.
Science Scholar Award for an Upperclassman: Daniel Sanchez, of Greenwood.
Nell Henry Award: Jennifer Wilson, of Anderson.
Computer Information Systems Discipline Award: Codrin Cobzaru, of Iasi, Romania.
Mathematics Discipline Award: Isaac Cook, of Liberty.
Mathematics-Computer Science Engineering Dual Degree Award: John Paul Rice, of Greenwood.
Chemistry Discipline Award: Learnmore Jeremia, of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Chemistry Education Award: Marissa Peterson, of Anderson.
Chemistry-Forensic Science Discipline Award: Andrew Maly, of Honea Path.
Chemistry and Engineering Dual Degree Award: Cody Funderburk, of Ruby.
Physics-Algebra Award: Hannah McKinney, of Rock Hill.
Physics-Calculus Award: Joseph Clark, of Fort Mill.
Science Scholar Award: Ione Brancker, of Ninety Six.
Environmental Science Discipline Award and Science Scholar Award: Katie Abare, of Greenville.
William Preston Turner School of Nursing
Prelicensure Nursing Award: Kaitlyn Byrum, of Lexington.
RN-BSN Nursing Award: Tara Rose, of Greenwood.
Barbara T. Freese Scholarly Development Award: Jacob Buzzetti, of Elgin.
Honors College
Honors Pin Recipients: Katelyn Bair, of Florence; Margaret Gustafson, of Elgin; and Kaitlyn King, of Lexington.
Honors College Medalists: Skyler Aldrich, of Conway; Anesha Byrd, of Moore; Hallie Caroway, of Lancaster; Amanda Chrismon, of Rock Hill; Sydney Green, of Walterboro; Jay Harris, of Spartanburg; Caroline Holubek, of Greenwood; Taylor Houston, of Amarillo, Texas; Carson Langston, of Greenville; Abigail Mudd, of Abbeville; Thomas Jake Powell, of Greer; Mary Elizabeth Simmons, of Anderson; Mallory Smith, of Rock Hill; Caroline Taylor, of Greenwood; Brooke Tipton, of North Augusta; Christina Welmaker, of Taylors; and Deanna Williams, of Gaston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.