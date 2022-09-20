Lander University and the Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL) recently announced a transfer partnership for students who are pursuing careers in paralegal studies.
Articulation agreements between the two institutions have been signed that will allow TCL paralegal students to easily transfer their credits into Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies program, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance in their degree program.
Officials at Lander University extended their welcome to students at TCL’s paralegal students. “The paralegal program at TCL has a proven success record in preparing students to enter the workforce,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “We know that TCL students are well-prepared to continue their educational investment by completing a four-year paralegal studies degree at Lander University.”
“I am so impressed with the faculty and preparation they provide the paralegal students at TCL,” added Gary Johnson, program coordinator of Lander’s paralegal studies program. “TCL is committed to adding value to their paralegal studies program, and we are excited about the opportunity to provide their graduates an opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree here at Lander.”
Meanwhile, officials at TCL spoke of how the partnership between the two institutions would give students an additional incentive to increase their education, and their earning potential after graduation. “Partnering with Lander University creates a fantastic opportunity for our paralegal students to have a seamless transition to obtaining their bachelor’s degree,” said Brian McDaniel, paralegal instructor at TCL. “Guaranteed admission and priority acceptance at Lander will incentivize many students to take that next step in reaching their educational and career goals.”
Both Lander and TCL also spoke of how the articulation agreements echo their mission to provide quality educational opportunities to South Carolina residents. “We are excited to be partnering with Lander University and its program for paralegal studies,” said Dr. Richard Gough, president of TCL. “This is a great opportunity for students in the Lowcountry who want to pursue a career in legal studies and further their education. It’s these types of partnerships that demonstrate TCL’s ongoing commitment to advancing education and workforce development not only in our community but in communities across South Carolina.”
“Lander University and the Technical College of the Lowcountry have a shared commitment to the citizens of South Carolina,” added Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Lander. “As a greatly valued partner of Lander University, the Technical College of the Lowcountry joins Lander in honoring that commitment to providing students with a high-quality education and empowering them to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
