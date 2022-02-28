Lander University is adding to its catalog of degree programs with the addition of the new Bachelor of Science in Digital Media Production. This program is fully approved by the Commission on Higher Education and will launch Fall 2022.
“This degree is another example of Lander University’s commitment to putting a high-quality, innovative education within the reach of the citizens of South Carolina,” said Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.
The new B.S. in Digital Media Production aims to provide students with both theoretical and technical competence to create meaningful and effective audio-visual content. Students will receive the hands-on experience needed to be successful in an ever-changing digital industry. “The digital media production degree prepares students for exciting careers, learning to create professional videos and other content to be used on social and streaming media, websites and other platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube,” said Jones.
“Our Department of Media and Communication developed this new degree because we recognize the value and need to support highly educated, creative professionals who enter into the marketplace that spans from YouTube creators to corporate content producers,” said Corey Carpenter, an assistant professor of digital media and the general manager of LUX Studios. “We designed this program to challenge students, who are already media savvy, to technically refine and grow their craft by applying a rich liberal arts education.”
The digital media production degree program aligns with existing South Carolina Career and Technical Education (CTE) Radio and TV programs. “We’ve designed the degree to align with coursework students complete through high school CTE or associate degree programs at South Carolina technical colleges,” said Mark Rollins, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. “This makes the digital media production program a good option for incoming freshmen and transfer students alike.”
To learn more about the new B.S. in Digital Media Production, visit www.lander.edu/digital-media.
