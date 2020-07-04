Lander University and Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from CCTC to Lander University.
Articulation agreements will allow CCTC students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
“Lander University and Central Carolina Technical College share a common vision to help students advance their education and their future careers,” said Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander University. “This partnership with CCTC helps both institutions honor our commitment to the State of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
The agreements apply to the following majors:
CCTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Criminology
CCTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Human Services to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Human Services
CCTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies
“CCTC graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Lander’s new programs in Human Services and Paralegal Studies take advantage of the full-time and part-time faculty members that we already had in place, as well as new faculty hires in recent months. The credentials and experience that our faculty bring to the table will give students the knowledge and skills to have successful careers and contribute to society.”
“Central Carolina Technical College is pleased to be able to offer these wonderful opportunities for students in our Human Services and Legal Studies programs to transfer to Lander University. Lander has a rich history of excellence, offering innovative programs and experiential learning approaches. This partnership will provide an excellent pathway for CCTC graduates to continue their education in programs that can lead to a number of fulfilling careers,” added Pam Dinkins, dean of business and public service at CCTC.
