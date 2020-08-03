Lander University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from HGTC to Lander.
Articulation agreements will allow HGTC students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
“Horry-Georgetown Technical College is a greatly valued partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander. “This partnership with HGTC helps both institutions honor our shared commitment to the State of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
The agreements apply to the following majors:
Criminal Justice: HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology (generalist path and Crime Scene Investigation path) to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Criminology
Human Services: HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Human Services to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Paralegal: HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal to Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies
“HGTC’s graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “In addition to our existing Criminology program, Lander’s new programs in Human Services and Paralegal Studies showcase our commitment to quality instruction and mentorship of students. Faculty members’ credentials, licenses and experience in the classroom and in professional settings give students the knowledge and skills to have successful careers.”
“HGTC is thrilled about this new partnership for our students. Prior to this agreement, only a few criminal justice, human services, and paralegal courses were direct transfers to Lander University,” said Dr. Daniel Wysong, HGTC assistant vice president for academic affairs/dean of public service, education, business and computer technology. “With the completion of HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice Technology, students can transfer directly to Lander and begin their Bachelor of Science in Criminology. With the completion of HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Human Services, students can transfer to complete their Bachelor of Science in Human Services. With the completion of HGTC’s Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal, students can complete their Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies from Lander University.”
