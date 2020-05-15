Lander University and Midlands Technical College (MTC) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from MTC to Lander University.
Articulation agreements will allow MTC students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
"We are proud to partner with Midlands Technical College in offering these programs to students,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Lander. “This partnership helps students by providing degrees that advance their education and careers. These agreements are part of our university's commitment to developing the workforce of South Carolina by providing a high quality education that fosters professional development and enables our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
The agreements apply to the following majors:
- Midlands Technical College’s Associate of Applied Science in Human Services to Lander University’s Bachelor of Science in Human Services
- Midlands Technical College’s Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal Studies to Lander University’s Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies
“Lander is excited about welcoming graduates of MTC to our programs and know that they come well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, Dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “These new programs in Human Services and Paralegal Studies take advantage of the full-time and part-time faculty members that Lander already had in place, as well as new additions to the faculty in recent months. All bring exceptional credentials to the table for the benefit of our students.”
“Midlands Technical College and Lander University are working together to create a guided pathway for students to achieve their goals," added Larry Saunders, Dean of the School of Education and Public Service at MTC. “This articulation agreement means our Human Services and Paralegal Studies graduates can seamlessly transfer all of their credits to academic programs at Lander. It is an exceptional opportunity for students to complete their associate degree at MTC and continue their higher education journey.”
