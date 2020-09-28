Tri-County Technical College President Dr. Galen DeHay and Lander University President Dr. Richard Cosentino signed an articulation agreement giving criminal justice students another pathway to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The agreement allows graduates of Tri-County’s criminal justice technology program to transfer to Lander’s bachelor of science in criminology program and graduates of Tri-County’s criminal justice technology program with a paralegal studies emphasis to transfer to Lander’s bachelor of science in paralegal studies program.
Students who meet the requirements of the transfer program are guaranteed admission to Lander University and receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected. Students transferring from Tri-County Technical College to Lander will also have the option of continuing their education in one of three ways: at Lander’s main campus in Greenwood, online, or at the University Center of Greenville.
“Lander University and Tri-County Technical College share a common vision to help students advance their education and their future careers,” said Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander University. “This partnership with Tri-County helps both institutions honor our commitment to the state of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
Tri-County typically enrolls more than 100 students in its criminal justice technology degree program each year. The program equips students with the knowledge and skills they need to work in roles such as law enforcement, security, court support, corrections and other human service positions. The paralegal emphasis is for students who want to acquire the foundational knowledge and skills necessary to pursue opportunities within the legal system. Courses are taught by instructors who have real-world experience and remain active in the criminal justice field.
“At Tri-County, we promote economic diversity and prosperity in the communities we serve, and we measure our success by our ability to ensure students earn a high-quality credential that leads to a family-sustaining wage,” said Dr. DeHay. “While our criminal justice program graduates are prepared to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation, we continue to create pathways with partners like Lander that allow students to further their education in an affordable, accessible and convenient way.”
The bachelor degree program at Lander aims to inspire scholarship, citizenship, advocacy and productive careers. Courses foster the breadth of a liberal arts education and build students’ skills in communication, critical thinking and analysis. Faculty members inspire scholarship through course assignments and seek to build students’ research and presentation skills. Classroom experiences – many of which include active learning environments of debates, simulations, team exercises and presentations – are complemented with robust internship programs and student organizations that further the goals of applied learning.
“Tri-County graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Lander’s programs in Criminology and Paralegal Studies take advantage of the full-time and part-time faculty members that we already have in place, as well as new faculty hires in recent months. The credentials and experience that our faculty bring to the table will give students the knowledge and skills to have successful careers and contribute to society.”
“Lander is a great place for our criminal justice students to continue their education,” said Dr. Jackie Blakley, dean of business and public services at Tri-County. “Like Tri-County, Lander offers small class sizes and the personal attention our students have come to expect, along with experienced professors who are committed to student success.”
Students interested in pursuing a degree in criminal justice are encouraged to visit tctc.edu. Those interested in furthering their education at Lander are encouraged to visit lander.edu/transfer.
