GREENWOOD, S.C.— Lander University has announced the names of outstanding undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.
Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean's List at Lander University are listed below:
Laurens County
Madison Collins, of Clinton; Cortney Lowman, of Clinton; Kelsey Richards, of Clinton; Brooks Seawright, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Kenneth Kern, of Gray Court; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Abigail Entrekin, of Laurens; Andriek Evans, of Laurens; Laura Harlan, of Laurens; James Hill, of Laurens; Taylor Powell, of Laurens; Jessi Vinson, of Laurens; John-Christopher Wardlaw, of Laurens; Heidi Ziegler, of Laurens; Elizabeth Moody, of Mountville; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Kyndal Jordan, of Waterloo; and Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo.
