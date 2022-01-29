Lander University has announced the names of undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean's List at Lander University are listed by city below.
Clinton, S.C.
Marissa Baker; Gracie Boyd; Madison Collins; Jalesa Dillard; Kellie Egeland; Cortney Lowman; Andrew Randall; Kelsey Richards; Lucas Sparkman; and Christen Tollison.
Fountain Inn, S.C.
Sarah Good; and Perri Oliver.
Joanna, S.C.
James Riddle.
Laurens, S.C.
Kaitlin Burgess; Kenaja Burnside; Bryce McKee; McKenzie Parris; and Ashley Walker.
Ware Shoals, S.C.
Abby Bell; Joseph Compton; Sabrina Hodges; Kayla Winters; and Brianna Shumate;
Waterloo, S.C.
Kyndal Jordan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.