Lander University has announced the names of outstanding undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate. Students from Laurens County who made the Dean’s List are listed by their hometowns.
Clinton: Olivia Estes; Abigail Farmer; Morgan Littlejohn; Corey Nichols; and Ashley Shiflet.
Enoree: Logan Melton.
Fountain Inn: Taelyn Calwile; Sheena Moore; Anna Slade; and Jennifer Weeks.
Gray Court: Beverly Matsiwe; and Hailee Thomason.
Laurens: Kaitlin Burgess; Kenaja Burnside; Lillian Gault; Anna Harris; and Dmitris Singleton.
Ware Shoals: Melanie Batac; Colby Burdette; Cheyanne Crider; Lauren Guthrie; and Tara Webb.
Waterloo: Alysa Bagwell; and Kyndal Jordan.
