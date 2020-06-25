Lander University has announced the names of 642 outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean's List at Lander University are listed by hometown below.
Laurens County
Elizabeth Childress, of Clinton; Brandi Drummond, of Clinton; Makenzie Gault, of Clinton; Corey Nichols, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Andrew Weaver, of Cross Hill; Alicia Campbell, of Gray Court; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Grant Tucker, of Gray Court; Paige South, of Joanna; Ivonne Barbe, of Laurens; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Eva Crowder, of Laurens; James Hill, of Laurens; Anna Mitchum, of Laurens; Taylor Powell, of Laurens; Jaqueline Rhodes, of Laurens; Megan Shelton, of Laurens; Dmitris Singleton, of Laurens; Jessi Vinson, of Laurens; Abby Bell, of Ware Shoals; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; and Katelyn Witt, of Ware Shoals.
