GREENWOOD, S.C.— Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 181 students during the University’s 162nd commencement ceremony on December 15, 2020.
Dr. Mandy Cleveland, associate professor of Psychology and Lander’s 2020 Distinguished Professor of the Year, delivered the keynote address during the formal program held inside Finis Horne Arena.
The Fall Class of 2020 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. In addition to the list below, graduate information can be found online at www.lander.edu.
Academic Honors:
Graduates receiving honors for their academic achievements are indicated with special symbols in front of their name. The type of honor, with corresponding symbol, is described below.
*** Summa Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
** Magna Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
* Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
+ Golden L Award is given to graduates who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, in the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
Laurens County
+Brittany Norman, of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Criminology;
+*Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
William Kolak, of Cross Hill, Bachelor of Science in Sociology;
Andrew Weaver, of Cross Hill, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science;
+*James Hill, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration;
+*Megan Shelton, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education;
+Jessi Vinson, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in History;
+***Claire Yochem, of Mountville, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
