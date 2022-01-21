Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 198 students during the University’s 164th commencement ceremony on December 15, 2021.
Dr. Jonathan Bassett, a psychology professor and chair of Lander's Department of Psychological Science and Human Services, delivered the keynote address during two formal programs held inside Finis Horne Arena.
The Fall Class of 2021 includes graduates from local communities and cities in the state of South Carolina and across the U.S., as well as internationally. The names of graduates are listed alphabetically by city, and are also available online at www.lander.edu.
Academic Honors:
Graduates receiving honors for their academic achievements are noted with the award received. Descriptions of those awards are below.
- Summa cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
- Magna cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
- Cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
- Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
- Thayer Award is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of any member of the University's graduating class for Fall 2021.
Clinton, South Carolina
Brandi Drummond, B.S. in Psychology; Andrew Randall, B.S. in Mathematics; Christian Riddle, B.A.S. in Business Administration; Lucas Sparkman, B.S. in Psychology, Golden L. Award; and Hannah Wilson, B.S. in Early Childhood Education, Golden L. Award.
Gray Court, South Carolina
Kenneth Kern, B.S. in Nursing, cum laude, and Golden L. Award.
Laurens, South Carolina
Alicia Campbell, B.S. in Elementary Education, summa cum laude and Golden L. Award; Melody Jacks, M.S. in Management; and Elizabeth Moody, B.S. in Visual Arts, Golden L. Award.
Ware Shoals, South Carolina
Madelyn Bishop, B.S. in Media and Communication; Joseph Compton, B.S. in Visual Arts, cum laude and Golden L. Award; and Hannah Pedigo, B.S. in Nursing, cum laude.
