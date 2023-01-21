Lander University conferred both bachelor’s and master’s degrees upon the Fall 2022 graduating class during the 166th Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 14.
Elizabeth Snipes, a professor of art and 2022 Distinguished Professor of the Year, delivered the keynote address during the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ceremonies held in Finis Horne Arena.
Honor status was bestowed on baccalaureate degree graduates based on their final grade point average (GPA). Those receiving distinction for their academic achievements are indicated as below.
- summa cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
- magna cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
- cum laude is awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
- Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
- Thayer Award is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of any member of the University's graduating class for Spring 2022.
LAURENS COUNTY GRADUATES
Clinton
Hannah Katherine Beaty, Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration; and Makenzie Jordon Gault, B.S. in Business Administration.
Fountain Inn
Ashley Daniela Garcia, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Art, summa cum laude and Golden L. Award; and Perri Rene Oliver, B.S. in Psychology, Golden L. Award.
Gray Court
Beverly Nyasha Matsiwe, B.S. in Business Administration.
Hickory Tavern
Nicole Ann Whitt, B.S. in Early Childhood Education, cum laude and Golden L. Award.
Laurens
Mancel Scott Brewington, B.S. in Early Childhood Education; Anna B. Mitchum, Master of Business Administration; McKenzie Harding Parris, B.S. in Psychology, Golden L. Award; and Jacob Ethan Shearer, Master of Business Administration.
Ware Shoals
Deborah Crenshaw Nygro, Master of Science in Emergency Management; and Kennedi Hal’Lee Smith, B.S. in Media and Communication.
Waterloo
Margaret Maggard, B.S. in Human Services.
