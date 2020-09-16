In addition to a wealth of new degree programs, Lander University has added a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities to its list.
The Humanities major provides students a broad, highly individualized, and multidisciplinary curriculum that provides them the essential critical thinking and communication skills they need to succeed in graduate school and the modern workplace.
This major is specifically designed for those students who wish to build a comprehensive liberal arts background; students who have multiple interests in the humanities; students who desire to change majors without extending their graduation timelines; and nontraditional and adult students who have some prior college credit and need a path to degree completion that allows them to maximize the usefulness of previously earned college credits.
Humanities majors are considered highly qualified for employment in a wide range of career fields including arts, design, entertainment, and media; business and financial operations; education; law; management; marketing; advertising; office and administrative support, and public service.
Students declare this major through the office of English and Foreign Languages. Humanities majors have faculty members from English and Foreign Languages as academic advisors.
Lander’s new Bachelor of Arts in Humanities has been approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). For more information on this program, call 864-388-8265 or email mjohnson@lander.edu.
