In support of the University’s continued enrollment growth, Lander University’s Department of History and Philosophy at Lander has introduced an emphasis in Public History to accompany its Bachelor of Science in History program.
Lander’s Bachelor of Science in History with an emphasis in Public History will prepare graduates for a wide array of job opportunities, including managing museums, curating exhibits, designing digital histories and documentaries, and conducting archival research. Many Lander University students have participated in public history internships in recent years.
During her studies at Lander, alumna Rebecca Watford ’19, of Greenwood, completed an internship with the National Archives in Washington, D.C., and more recently, Lander history major Maddie Hudlow, of Alto, Ga., completed her own up-close look at the real-life spy intrigue inside the KGB Espionage Museum in New York City.
Lander’s Bachelor of Science in History with an emphasis in Public History has been approved by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). For more information on this program, call 864-388-8176.
