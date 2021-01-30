Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2020/21 academic year. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
Laurens County: Alicia Campbell, of Gray Court; Elizabeth Childress, of Clinton; Raylyn Garner, of Honea Path; Rikki Johnson, of Gray Court; Jeremiah Kingsborough, of Clinton; Caleb Moss, of Ware Shoals; Grayson Peoples, of Clinton; Audrey Poltorak, of Fountain Inn; Megan Shelton, of Laurens; Amberlea Smith, of Waterloo; Paige South, of Joanna; Kacey Weathers, of Gray Court; Grace Whitmire, of Gray Court; and Claire Yochem, of Mountville.
