Lander University recently announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
Students are listed by their hometowns:
Clinton: Elizabeth Childress, Keri Lawson, and Grayson Peoples.
Fountain Inn: Ashley Garcia, Kaula Gunter, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.
Gray Court: Mancel Brewington, Alicia Campbell, and Grace Whitmire.
Joanna: Christian Riddle and Paige South.
Laurens: Laura Harlan, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Nancy Reynoso.
Mountville: Elizabeth Moody and Jonathan Walker.
Ware Shoals: Amber Hedden and Darian Ray.
Waterloo: McKinsey Hammock, Crystalyn Lyerly, and Tori Smith.
