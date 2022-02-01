Lander University

 

 LANDER UNIVERSITY PHOTO

Lander University recently announced the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.

Students are listed by their hometowns:

Clinton: Elizabeth Childress, Keri Lawson, and Grayson Peoples.

Fountain Inn: Ashley Garcia, Kaula Gunter, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.

Gray Court: Mancel Brewington, Alicia Campbell, and Grace Whitmire.

Joanna: Christian Riddle and Paige South.

Laurens: Laura Harlan, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Nancy Reynoso.

Mountville: Elizabeth Moody and Jonathan Walker.

Ware Shoals: Amber Hedden and Darian Ray.

Waterloo: McKinsey Hammock, Crystalyn Lyerly, and Tori Smith.