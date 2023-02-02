Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students from Laurens County who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2022/23 academic year.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Students are listed by their hometowns below:
Clinton: Marissa Baker; Emily Bridgeman; Ivy Codington; Jalesa Dillard; Keri Lawson; and Christen Tollison.
Fountain Inn: Bethany Bagwell; Emily Fleming; Ashley Garcia; Abigail Ladd; Shelby Machado; and Audrey Poltorak.
Gray Court: Mancel Brewington and Grace Whitmire.
Joanna: Madison Collins and James Riddle.
Laurens: Dylan Beaty; Joseph Clark; Bailey Estes; Robert Leopard; Bryce McKee; Anna Murphy; Nancy Reynoso; and John-Christopher Wardlaw.
Mountville: Jonathan Walker.
Ware Shoals: Michael Gaines; Sabrina Hodges; and Kayla Thomas.
Waterloo: Tonya Burton; Hailey Phillips; and Tori Smith.
