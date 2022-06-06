Lander University recently recognized students from Laurens County named to the President's List for their outstanding academic achievements during the Spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) over the course of the semester, and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate. Students are listed by their hometowns below.
Clinton: Marissa Baker, Elizabeth Childress, Jalesa Dillard, Grayson Peoples, and Christen Tollison.
Fountain Inn: Ashley Garcia, Sarah Good, Kaula Gunter, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.
Joanna: Paige South.
Laurens: Kaitlin Burgess, Laura Harlan, Robert Leopard, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Dmitris Singleton.
Mountville: Jonathan Walker.
Ware Shoals: Taylor Byrd, and Sabrina Hodges.
Waterloo: McKinsey Hammock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.