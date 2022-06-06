.MBA_LauraWood.jpg
Laura M Brown

Lander University recently recognized students from Laurens County named to the President's List for their outstanding academic achievements during the Spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) over the course of the semester, and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate. Students are listed by their hometowns below.

Clinton:  Marissa Baker, Elizabeth Childress, Jalesa Dillard, Grayson Peoples, and Christen Tollison.

Fountain Inn:  Ashley Garcia, Sarah Good, Kaula Gunter, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.

Joanna:  Paige South.

Laurens:  Kaitlin Burgess, Laura Harlan, Robert Leopard, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Dmitris Singleton.

Mountville:  Jonathan Walker.

Ware Shoals:  Taylor Byrd, and Sabrina Hodges.

Waterloo:  McKinsey Hammock.