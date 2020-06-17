Lander University has announced the names of 584 undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the second semester of the 2019/20 academic year.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.
Laurens County
Grayson Peoples, of Clinton; Hannah Wilson, of Clinton; Audrey Poltorak, of Fountain Inn; Rikki Johnson, of Gray Court; Mekensie Therrien, of Gray Court; Kenaja Burnside, of Laurens; Matthew Campbell, of Laurens; Sonnie Holliday, of Laurens; Daniel Ngov, of Laurens; Kelsey Sharpe, of Laurens; Julia Walker, of Mountville; Claire Yochem, of Mountville; Julia Burdette, of Ware Shoals; Joseph Ellinger, of Ware Shoals; Jaliya Gambrell, of Ware Shoals; Brantley Pressley, of Ware Shoals; Jennie Corley, of Waterloo; Michael Gopaul, of Waterloo; Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo; and Amberlea Smith, of Waterloo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.