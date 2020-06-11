Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon over 300 graduates at the close of the 2020 academic year.
The class of 2020 includes graduates from local communities, cities and regions across South Carolina and other states across the country, as well as internationally. In addition to the list below, graduate information can be found online at www.lander.edu.
***Summa Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher.
**Magna Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89.
*Cum Laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74.
+Golden L is given to graduates who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher in the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander.
Laurens County:
Savannah Ruth Avery, of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in History;+*Julia Brooks Burdette, of Ware Shoals, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; +*Matthew Lawrence Campbell, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in History (Secondary Certification);+*Christopher Alex Colvert, of Cross Hill, Bachelor of Science in Biology; +Jennie Rebecca Corley, of Waterloo, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Eva M Crowder, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; +*Hannah Paige Hipp, of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Visual Arts; +**Sonnie Danielle Holliday, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education (K-12 Certification); Claire Burns Pratt, of Laurens, Master of Education in Montessori Education; +*Kelsey Morgan Sharpe, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; +***Mekensie Nichole Therrien, of Gray Court, Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Spanish; Grant Edward Tucker, of Gray Court, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; +*Estefania Vera Gonzalez, of Laurens, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; and Katelyn Sheree Witt, of Ware Shoals, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
